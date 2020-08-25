NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in his visit to the Pak-Afghan border on Monday, said Pakistan is committed to peace and stability and that the country is playing its part in this regard, according to the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said: "We have to remain vigilant and steadfast to thwart hostile attempts to create chaos and reverse the gains of Operation Raddul Fasaad."

The army chief visited troops busy in consolidation operations along the Pak-Afghan Border in the Dawatoi sector, North Waziristan, the ISPR said. "The COAS was briefed on complementing border security/management measures particularly the progress of fencing along the complete Pak Afghan border," it said. Interacting with the troops, the army chief appreciated their "remarkable operational performance and high state of morale".

The COAS said that Pakistan was committed to peace and stability and that the country has been playing its part by solidifying border security and capacity enhancement of the law enforcement agencies. "Recent consolidation operations along Pak-Afghan Border ensured effective area domination of some inaccessible pockets of land which were being sporadically used by terrorists as hideouts to target local populace and security apparatus in the rear areas," the statement added. According to the ISPR, more than 90 IEDs were recovered during the course of operations. "Fencing of this arduous stretch of border terrain will commence shortly. Security forces have active control of the last remaining stretch of the international border now in North Waziristan," it added.

These measures, according to the statement, will further enhance the security of the public, in both North and South Waziristan, and strengthen checks over the illegal crossing of Pak Afghan Border.

Meanwhile, appreciating the tribal people for their unflinching support in fighting terrorism, the army chief said that peace has largely returned to the region, however, it will take collective efforts of the local population, civil administration, and LEAs to retain the hard-earned normalcy. Later, COAS also visited Miranshah. Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps, Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood.