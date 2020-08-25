Shahzad Akbar’s appointment challenged

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought reply from the respondents on a plea against the appointment of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah will today (Tuesday) hear the petition filed by Syed Pervaiz Zahoor Advocate. Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, adviser and the Cabinet Division have been made respondents. The petitioner said a notification of appointment was again issued on July 22 while the Supreme Court’s judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa had also raised questions over Akbar’s appointment. The petition further states the accountability advisor was using political influence for appointment. The petitioner requested the court to summoned Shahzad Akbar to explain how he was entitled to hold a public office contrary to the law, the Constitution and dictum laid down by the Superior Courts in abrogation of Article 4-5-189 and 201 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973.

He requested the court to declare the appointment of Shahzad Akbar as Chairman Assets Recovery Unit and Adviser on NAB as null and void. The court has issued notices to parties and sought replies.