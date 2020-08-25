Fight against corruption national duty: NAB

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB is absolutely committed to root out corruption where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty.

“The NAB was established to rid the nation from corruption and corrupt practices as NAB’s faith is corruption free Pakistan,” he said in a statement on Monday. Justice ® Javed Iqbal said that the hard work, commitment, dedication and merit being put in by NAB officers are being appreciated by national and international reputed organisations from time to time. He said that NAB officers should double their efforts in nabbing corrupt elements and recover from them the hard earned looted money of the innocent citizens of Pakistan.

He said that NAB has introduced a “Combined Investigation Team” (CIT) system where two investigation officers and a legal consultant, financial expert, forensic expert under the supervision of Additional Director/Case officer and concerned Director are working as a team for a fair, transparent and unbiased, inquiry/ investigations.

The NAB chairman said that the quality of inquiry and investigation of NAB must have further improve due to establishment of NAB’s first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Islamabad which has all facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis which will help is lending quality and solid evidence in conduct of inquiries and investigations.

He said that NAB has devised Monitoring & Evaluation System (MES) in order to monitor NAB performance of NAB and all regional bureaus in qualitative and quantitative terms which has proved. He said that NAB is the Chairman of Saarc Anti-Corruption Forum.

“This was a reorganisation of NAB’s excellent work,” he said. He said that NAB is absolutely committed to nab corrupt elements and our overall conviction ration is about 68.8% in accountability courts.