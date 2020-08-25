Jang/Geo workers demonstration: Protesters pledge to foil conspiracies against Jang/Geo Group

ISLAMABAD: The journalists and workers of the Geo-Jang Group while protesting against the illegal and unjustified detention of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Monday reiterated their resolve to foil all the conspiracies against the media group and against the freedom of free press.

They also vowed to continue their struggle till the release of Editor -in-Chief from illegal detention in a fake and fabricated case. The countrywide protest of journalists and workers of the group has continued since the last 164 days. At the protest camp outside the offices of the Jang and The News in Rawalpindi, the workers of Geo-Jang Group chanted the slogans and raised placards for the release of Editor-in-Chief, conspiracies against Geo-Jang Group and against the restrictions on the freedom of media. Among others, the demonstration was attended by Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Nasir Zaidi, Chairman Joint Action Committee and President Jang Workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti, Chairman Editorial Committee Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid, Secretary General RIUJ Asif Ali Bhatti, senior sports reporter Jang Shakil Awan.

Addressing the protest, Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Nasir Zaidi said the false and fabricated against Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was exposed before the world and now everyone was of the unanimous view that it is victimization. Chairman Joint Action Committee and President Jang Workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti announced to continue the struggle of the workers of the Geo-Jang group till the release of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The Secretary General RIUJ and senior correspondent Geo News Islamabad Asif Ali Bhatti said the movement of the workers is gaining momentum day by day and now the voices for the release of Editor-in-Chief of Geo-Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman are not being only raised within the country but also from across over the world. He said the workers of the Group will foil all the conspiracies to shut down the Geo-Jang group. The PML-N leader of Rawalpindi Imtiaz Taji said all the political workers of the country stood by with workers of Geo-Jang Group.

In Peshawar, the members of the journalist community continued the protest against the arrest of the Jang Group Editor-in-Chief and renewed the demand for his release without further delay.

The protesters gathered outside the Daily Jang, The News, and Geo News offices at the Khyber Super Market. They were carrying banners and placards and raised slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for coercing the Jang Group and detaining Mir Shakil. Those who spoke on the occasion included Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Sabz Ali Shah, Ihtesham Toru, Gulzar Khan, Gohar Ali, Imdad Ali Qazalbash and others.

They said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is under detention for the last 166 days on false charges in a property case. The speakers said the PTI government was targeting the non-pliant media houses, adding his arrest is reflective of the government's policy. They questioned the impartiality of the National Accountability Bureau and said it was targeting government opponents and the free media. The speakers said the anti-graft body had failed to act against those ruling party members who were involved in the mega scandals of corruption. The protesters appealed to the apex court to take notice of the detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and provide him with justice as his arrest was affecting thousands of media workers employed with the Jang Group.