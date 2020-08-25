Capital punishment for those who looted country for 35 years: Sarwar

TAXILA: Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that those who looted the country for 35 years should be held accountable and suggested capital punishment for looters.

Federal minister said, “While standing in the House, I welcomed the NAB and I and my family should be held accountable but those who looted Pakistan in 35 years should also be held accountable.” He said those who looted this country deserve capital punishment. Ghulam Sarwar Khan said this while talking to media on the occasion of his visit to Labour Complex in Taxila. Talking about rising inflation in the country, the aviation minister said that it all happened due to mafias. In wheat and sugar crises, business mafia played a key role, he said adding that sugar is smuggled andhoarded in Sindh. He asserted that accountability should be held across the board.

He said that he has visited the flats to check progress on work. After providing electricity and water, flats will be allotted to the families of martyrs, he said. He said that the project was announced on May 6, 2006 under former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf. However, the previous government did nothing about it.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that so far 760 employees including 17 pilots have been sacked from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) over fake degrees. The minister said that licences of the pilots having fake degrees were revoked.

Replying to a question, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said Rs160 billion was disbursed through Ehsaas Cash Programme and added that relief of Rs716 billion would be given to masses over electricity.