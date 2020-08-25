Dinner hosted in honour of IPU president

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem Monday hosted a dinner in honor of visiting President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas.

He said that IPU was an important forum and the IPU's efforts to promote democracy, human rights and democratic values were commendable. He congratulated the IPU leadership and member countries on completing 130 years and added Pakistan was keen to further enhance cooperation and liaison with the IPU. “Our problems are common and we have to find solutions together,” Senator Dr Shahzad Wasim said.

He said, “No region or country can live in isolation. Pakistan will continue to support the peace and development agenda in the region.”