QAU to establish seven fruit orchards at campus

Islamabad: Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Alumni Association in collaboration with Environmental Protection Agency, Government of Pakistan, and Horticulture Cell, QAU, will establish seven fruit orchards at the campus.

The orchards will be established at various sites, identified by QAU administration. The saplings of citrus, olive, guava, apricot and other fruits will be planted separately in each orchard. Earlier, under weeklong Monsoon Plantation Week, 2020, saplings of Stercolia, Amaltas and other ornamental trees were implanted at various sites of Quaid-i-Azam University including new pedestrian from Hostel 5 to Admin Block, National Institute of Pakistan Studies, National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research and newly constructed boys and girls hostels, C and D type colonies, affiliated colleges and other sites will also be covered.

QAU Horticulture Cell started implanting fruit trees since Spring Plantation Week in February 2005. Now the area around Central Library has full-grown fruit trees. Like previous years, under Green and Clean Pakistan Campaign, Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association, in collaboration with Environmental Protection Agency launched plantation drive last week through which more than three thousand saplings would be planted at QAU campus and at its affiliated colleges.