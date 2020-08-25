AC defers Khursheed Shah’s indictment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The Accountability Court Sukkur on Monday has deferred the indictment of PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah in Rs1.23 billion assets beyond means reference till Sept 8. Reports said the NAB’s prosecutor requested Judge Fareed Ahmed Kazi to defer the indictment as more evidences would soon be gathered against Shah and others.