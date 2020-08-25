close
Tue Aug 25, 2020
AC defers Khursheed Shah's indictment

OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2020

SUKKUR: The Accountability Court Sukkur on Monday has deferred the indictment of PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah in Rs1.23 billion assets beyond means reference till Sept 8. Reports said the NAB's prosecutor requested Judge Fareed Ahmed Kazi to defer the indictment as more evidences would soon be gathered against Shah and others.

