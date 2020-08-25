Rural Sindh receives rains with thunderstorm

SUKKUR: Most parts of Sindh experienced rain with thunderstorm that interrupted the communication system and all types of transportation. According to the Met office, the rainfall was recorded at various cities including Nagarparkar 38mm, Islamkot 17mm, Badin 14mm, Diplo 5mm, and Mithi 2mm. Reports said the irrigation department has issued directions to chief engineers of Guddu, Kotri, and Sukkur Barrages, and SIDA Hyderabad in view of more rains in Sindh. The irrigation department said heavy rain was expected till August 25. Meanwhile, security measures had been taken and the situation was being monitored continuously.