Nanbais across Hazara division go on strike

MANSEHRA: Nanbais across Hazara division on Monday went on a strike on Monday to demand an increase in the price of roti.

“We had given an ultimatum earlier to the district administrations in Hazara division to enhance the price of a roti in accordance with the increase in the prices of various essential commodities but they didn’t pay heed to our demand,” Sadar Zaheer Hussain, the president of Hazara Nanbais Association, told a news conference here.

Flanked by other officer-bearers of the association, he said the nanbais could not manage the financial affairs since the increase in wheat flour price.