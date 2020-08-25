Blending imported RLNG with local gas: Centre’s bid faces opposition

ISLAMABAD: The federal government’s effort to include the imported RLNG into the existing Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) of indigenously produced natural gas is facing stiff opposition from Sindh.

Pakistan is going to face massive gas deficit in the coming winter season, as the local natural gas is fast depleting, currently standing at 3.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd). Pakistan has the capacity to import LNG 1.2 bcfd totaling 4.4 bcfd against the total demand of over 6.5bcfd. Keeping in view the existing scenario, the government wants to blend the imported RLNG into the locally produced gas for WACOG. To this effect, the Prime Minister Secretariat has asked the provinces to nominate their representatives for a seminar on the future gas price formula. The seminar is being held by the middle of September.

The federal government is of view that the country's reliance on the imported gas will increase in the coming years unless a major gas discovery was made and hence it wants to blend the RLNG into the local gas for average price mechanism.

Sindh says the federal government’s endeavor is quite disturbing and unconstitutional, as import of RLNG is solely for Tier-II category of natural gas consumers under the ring fenced tariff arrangements and the existing Tier-I consumers of natural gas, under WACOG base tariff, shall not bear the burden of high cost of imported RLNG.

Any federal government’s attempt to work out a natural gas tariff by including the RLNG into the existing WACOG of indigenously produced natural gas is gravely disturbing, and illegal. The Sindh government has categorically rejected any such unconstitutional and illegal proposal.

‘Sindh is the largest producer of natural gas and its consumers shall not be burdened with the high cost of RLNG,’ disclosed a letter of Sindh CM addressed to the prime minister in January 2020.

The letter also mentions that Sindh produces between 2500-2600mmcfd natural gas and the quota of SSGCL for its two franchised provinces i.e. Sindh and Balochistan varies 1200-1300 MMCFD.

Sindh currently gets an average 900-1000mmcfd natural gas against its constitutional right of 2500-2600 mmcfd. It even defies the common sense that the people of Sindh on the one hand are deprived of its constitutional share of 2600 MMCFD at Rs520.54 per MMBTU while on the other hand, are also being asked to buy it at RS1690 per MMBTU.

It also said that the distribution of natural gas is governed by Article 158 of the Constitution of Pakistan. This is analogous to granting hydel profits to the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab based on Article 161 (2) of the Constitution.

Sindh wants the Energy Ministry (Petroleum Division) to desist from any attempt to include RLNG into the WACOG formula for indigenous natural gas for tariff determination and ensure supply of locally produced natural gas to its consumers as per demand.