Entry of over 12,00 clerics banned in religious gatherings

LAHORE: Entry of more than 1200 clerics of all sects has been banned in religious gatherings, while gag orders (speech banned) of 900 clerics are issued for 60 days by the Punjab government’s home department for maintaining law and order in connection with Muharram in the province, The News has learnt. Directive of gagging 245 clerics voice belong to Ahl-e Tashee, 477 clerics belong to Deobandi, 102 clerics belong to Barelvi and 36 clerics belong to Ahl-e-Hadith were issued by the Punjab government. The entry of 459 clerics of Ahl-e-Tashee, 593 clerics belonging to Deobandi, 159 clerics belonging to Barelvi and 65 clerics belonging to Ahl-e-Hadith were banned. According to sources in the home department, these orders were issued after receiving reports from the Special Branch and local police that these clerics could disturb peace and harmony during Muharram. Now the clerics would not make speeches for 60 days in the province. The directives were also issued by the deputy commissioners of all the districts in which they said these religious scholars of different schools of thought make provocative speeches and were likely to create sectarian tension. “If these clerics are allowed to enter then they may create a law and order situation in the districts concerned of the province”. A top official of the home department shared that 203 persons were detained under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and FIRs against 67 hate-mongers were registered. Section 3 of the MPO states: “Government, if satisfied that with a view to preventing any person from acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety or the maintenance of public order, may by an order in writing direct his arrest and detention. Home department had meetings with IB, SB, RPOs and commissioners to maintain and law order in the province. Officials of home department had meeting with clerics of different of schools of thought so that no one could sabotage the peaceful environment in

the province. Home department issued order to IGP for ensuring foolproof security during Muharram. Deputy Inspector General Operations Punjab Sohail Akhtar Sukhera said four layered security would be provided to sensitive and central processions and ‘Majalis’ during Muharram in all the districts of the province. Security of the mourners is top priority of Punjab Police; he shared while talking to The News. According to him, overall 9127 processions and 36464 ‘Majalis’ are being conducted so for security duty of such processions, 202768 officers and officials whereas for security duty of ‘Majalis’ 235185 officers and officials will be deputed. Likewise, 88129 police national volunteers, 17312 special police officials and 225186 volunteers will also perform duties during ‘Majalis’ and processions, he added.