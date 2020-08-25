Opposition never asked for NRO: Naek

ISLAMABAD: Former law minister and senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Farooq H Naek has questioned as to how the proposed amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law could be described as opposition’s demand for NRO-like amnesty.

This is what the government asked for, he said. “A meeting between the top representatives of the government and the opposition parties was held at the Speaker’s House in Islamabad to mull over the proposed laws relating to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for their hassle-free parliamentary passage,” Naek, who was one of the participants, told The News on Monday.

Naek, who had prepared the elaborate draft of amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, said that along with the FATF-specific laws, the government had called for amendments to the NAO and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had given it a draft of changes. “That’s all. It is not in my knowledge as to who demanded the NRO, when and where. I don’t know why these amendments are being dubbed as such.”

The former law minister said it was up to the government to accept the recommendations of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). “Since they solicited the amendments to the NAO, we suggested thirty-four changes. We never insisted that the government must accept them.”

Naek said that in the meeting the official representatives had stated that the government would look into the proposed changes and get back. “Since then there has been no contact between the two sides about these amendments.”

He said it was known that the government had accepted the amendments prescribed by the PPP and PML-N to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) laws. That is why, he said, these legislations were unanimously passed by both the Houses of Parliament with the opposition’s support.

Naek said the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) laws introduced by the government required improvement, which the opposition parties did and the other side accepted it.

He said the amendments to the NAO suggested by the PPP and PML-N in the closed-door meeting were unnecessarily made a scandal by the government, and chants of NRO were being raised. “In any such negotiations, proposals always come from both sides and a consensus is worked out through debate and discussion.”

Naek said the parleys were confined to only putting forward proposals and there was nothing more than that. “There was no question of seeking an NRO by the opposition parties and giving it by the government.”

He said that most of the amendments offered by the opposition were those that had been recommended by the superior courts time and again. A draft of amendments was also formulated in a meeting held in Lahore a few months back. Those changes were also delivered to the government, but there has been no forward movement.

Besides, another set of proposals was prepared by PML-N leader Ishaq Dar in consultation with senior lawyers who have been appearing in the accountability and superior courts to fight the NAB instituted cases.

However, the government did not give any positive response to these proposals and has been insistent on incorporating the amendments to the NAO that it had promulgated through an ordinance, which later lapsed, as it was not passed by the Parliament.

This ordinance was issued in December last and lapsed after having the usual 120-day constitutional life. It stated that currently the NAB is dealing with a large number of inquiries and investigations in addition to handling mega corruption cases.

Under the existing regime a number of inquiries have been initiated against the public officeholders and government servants on account of procedural lapses where no actual corruption is involved.

This has enhanced NAB's burden and has also affected working of the federal government. While assuming parallel jurisdiction, the NAB is also inquiring into matters pertaining to taxation, imposition of levies etc., and is, therefore, interfering in the domain of taxation regulatory bodies.

An act done in good faith and in discharge of duties and performance of official function will not constitute an office unless there is corroborative evidence of accumulation of any monetary benefit or asset which is disproportionate to the known sources of income or which cannot be reasonably accounted for, the ordinance stated.

These amendments had taken out of the NAB’s purview the decisions taken by bureaucrats and public officeholders that entailed no monetary gain, swelling their assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The ordinance provided that no action will be taken against them unless it is shown that they materially benefited by gaining any asset or monetary benefit which is inconsistent with their known sources of income and that there is evidence to corroborate such material benefit.

Another key feature of the amendments was that trials pertaining to federal or provincial taxation, levies or imports stand transferred from the accountability courts to the criminal courts, which deal with offences under the respective laws relating to these matters.

The prime minister had decided to promulgate the ordinance after receiving several complaints that the bureaucracy has become dysfunctional due to the fear of the NAB. He had publicly expressed the view after issuing the ordinance that officials would now be free to take decisions for which the NAB would not ask them questions.