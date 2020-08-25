Teachers protest

BUREWALA: Activists of the Punjab Teachers Union and other teachers’ organisations on Monday staged a demonstration against the rationalisation policy of the Education Department.

The members of the Punjab Teachers Union, Teachers Association of Pakistan and other organisations gathered in front of the press club and chanted slogans in favour of their demands. They also condemned the transfer of hundreds of teachers in remote areas under the rationalization policy of the Punjab government.

The teachers unions representatives, including Javed Iqbal, Qazi Riazuddin, Khalid Majeed, Rao Arshad, Ashraf Shad, Muhammad Azeem, Amir Awais and Muhammad Khalid, said that under the rationalisation policy in schools across the province, the education system would be collapsed.