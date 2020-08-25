close
Tue Aug 25, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2020

8kg tumor removed from woman’s abdomen

National

BUREWALA: A team of doctors of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Monday successfully removed a tumour weighing around eight kilograms from the abdomen of a woman. Surgeons doctors Mumtaz Mohsin and Ramzan removed the tumor from the abdomen of the woman dying a laparoscopic operation that was performed without ventilator with spinal anesthesia. According to the doctors, the condition of the patient is out of danger. DHQ Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Muhammad Fazal has congratulated the doctors for the successful operation.

