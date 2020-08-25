Widow waits to get service benefits of her late son

JHANG: An old sick widow, whose son was an employee in the Punjab Highway Department and had died during the service in 2017, has been waiting to get his service benefits for the last three years.

The aggrieved widow said that her financial problems had been started after the death of her elder son Mushtaq who had died last year as he was taking care of her after the death of his brother Ashfaq who was an employee in the PHD. She said that due to financial constraints and delay in service benefit payments, she was depending on the financial help from her relatives. She told that Ashfaq Abbas, who was a builder (class IV employee) had died during service in January 2017. According to the record, during the bifurcation of PHD into two construction and M&R wings in 2017, the said lower grade employee Ashfaq Abbas had died but both wings XENs did not start processing the family pension and other service benefit cases in the favour of mother of the deceased employee till 2019.

She stated that after the death of her second son Mushtaq and increasing financial problems, she visited the PHD local offices to get released family pension and other services dues of her later son but she was informed that she was eligible to get a family pension because the service period of the deceased was not pensionable. When contacted, PHD XEN Asad told that the pendency of service benefits of deceased Ashfaq was related to his predecessor. As per record, payment bills to release four months salaries and leave enhancement had already been furnished in the district accounts office and hopefully it would be cleared till September 1, he added.