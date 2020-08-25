167 booked for blocking rail traffic

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra City police on Monday booked 167 persons, including 17 nominated and 150 unidentified, on the charge of blocking rail traffic for four hours at Gojra on Friday.

The accused had staged a demonstration on the rail track and demanded construct a level crossing gate on Gojra-Toba track near Siraj Town. According to the FIR, the protesters led by former Siraj Town councilor Malik Muhammad Asif and 16 others of different localities staged a sit-in on the rail track near Siraj Town and demanded construct a level crossing. The rail traffic remained blocked for four hours due to the protest, the FIR added.

Meanwhile, a human rights activist Malik Amjad Islam condemned the registration of the case and said that several people had lost their lives while crossing the track during the last few years. He said that the residents of more than a dozen localities had to travel several extra kilometers even to shift their patients to the hospitals due to unavailability of level crossing. He demanded withdraw the case registered against the protesters.