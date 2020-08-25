tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: District administration has finally decided to shift the city’s fish market from Circular Road to China Scheme. This was decided in a meeting held here on Monday at DC office in which detailed model of new fish market was discussed. The meeting was informed that 47-kanal land was selected in China Scheme. It was also informed that all the traders of existing fish market were taken on board in this plan.