IB will be making adjustment to award results for DP, CP

KARACHI: International Baccalaureate (IB) will be making an adjustment to awarded results for the Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) May 2020 session, where applicable, using predicted grades and coursework (IA). Given the current unprecedented circumstances, using the IAs as the basis for awarding the updated grades provides an accurate and reliable reflection of an IB student’s performance. The IA grades are based on student coursework and assessed by trained independent IB examiners. Regional Manager Pakistan Uzma Shujaat confirms that no IB student will incur an overall point score decrease from the originally issued grades as a result of these adjustments. With these adjustments, IB students will have another progression option to tertiary sectors and systems around the world where grade inflations have occurred, or grade comparability has maintained. Universities around the world recognize the rigour of an IB education and the preparedness of IB students for further education. It is for this reason that the IB made this critical adjustment for this year’s graduating students, whilst maintaining the validity and recognition of IB Assessments for benefit of all students including past and future cohorts.