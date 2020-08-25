Trees planted

LAHORE: Doctors of Services Hospital and PHA jointly planted trees at Allama Iqbal International Airport "City Square Roundabout" under Clean and Green Campaign on Monday.

The plantation was made with the names of those who sacrificed their lives fighting against the COVID-19. PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani, Vice-Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, Associate Professor Head of Department Medical Unit 1 of Services Hospital Dr Amna Hussain, Senior Registrar Dr Amjad, Dr Adeel Riaz and PHA Director Marketing Syeda Ramla Ali also planted saplings.