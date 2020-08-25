Minister for improving sanitation in NA-125

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid met officials of the Lahore Waste Management Company and Wasa at her office to discuss status of cleanliness and provision of clean drinking water in NA-125.

The meeting was attended by Ali Amir, Ch Abdul Ghafoor, Javed Ikram Tony and officials of the LWMC and Wasa. The minister said, “We have been trying to improve the living standard of people from day one. No laxity will be accepted in the provision of clean drinking water and the cleanliness of the area. The officers responsible must ensure cleanliness in the constituency. According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is facilitating people in healthcare services. The PTI government is fulfilling all promises. All chairmen in the constituency must share the status of cleanliness with responsible officers. Instead of gimmicks, we believe in performance. We believe in serving people as we have come to power through vote.”