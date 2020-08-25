85pc work on Firdaus Market underpass complete

LAHORE: So far 85 percent civil work on the Firdaus Market underpass has been completed. Besides constructing 540-metre long barrel of the underpass, excavation work for making ramps on both sides of the structure was in full swing.

Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar visited the project site here on Monday to review the construction activity. He expressed satisfaction over the speedy disposal of rainwater that had accumulated in the barrel of the underpass. Wasa infrastructure comprising 18 inches diameter sewerage line had also been laid. Meanwhile, on the directions of LDA vice chairman SM Imran, a comprehensive survey of plots of Sabzazar scheme was carried out to safeguard LDA properties from being illegally occupied or grabbed. A total of 38 vacant plots had been identified as a result of this exercise by the relevant staff. These plots worth millions of rupees were situated in block N of Sabzazar. Furthermore, Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar has directed for posting and transfer of four officers of town planning cadre. Sidra Tabassum, Deputy Director working in Town Planning Wing has been transferred and her services have been placed at the disposal of Chief Metropolitan Planner. Rafia Majeed, Assistant Director awaiting posting in Administration Directorate has been posted in Town Planning Wing. Sundas Haroon, Assistant Director working in Town Planning Wing has been transferred and her services have been placed at the disposal of Chief Metropolitan Planner. Sunia Nawaz, Assistant Director, working in Town Planning Wing has been transferred and her services have been placed at the disposal of Chief Metropolitan Planner. She has been deputed as Focal Person at Directorate of One Window Operations, LDA of the matters pertaining to Metropolitan Planning Wing.

Meanwhile, staff of the Town Planning Wing of LDA carried out operation against illegal constructions in Shadman and Shah Jamal area and sealed five buildings on account of illegal conversion of land use. Property No 83 and 196 Shahjamal as well as No 78 Shadman were involved in doing illegal conversion without getting approval from LDA.