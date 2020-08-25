Rain forecast

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather with scattered rain was reported in the city on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said strong monsoon currents are penetrating in lower parts of the country which are likely to strengthen in next 24 to 48 hours. A westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country from Tuesday. They predicted rain/wind-thundershowers in Sindh, southeastern Balochistan, northeastern Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.