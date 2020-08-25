ECP moved for Buzdar’s disqualification

LAHORE: A petition has been moved in the Election Commission of Pakistan seeking disqualification of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar over issuing liquor licence to a local hotel. The petitioner Muhammad Saeed Zafar implored the court that CM Buzdar is no more ‘Ameen’, righteous and sagacious so he lost the confidence of people as a result of which he could not remain member provincial assembly. He said the chief minister violated Chief Minister Policy 2009 and rules of excise department so he should be restrained from discharging his duties as chief minister till the final decision of this petition. The liquor is not only ‘haram’ in Islam but also its trade or any activity regarding promotion, distribution and giving relaxation in this ‘haram’ business is also prohibited in the religion. It is pertinent to mention that subsequent to the issuance of liquor licence to a hotel, CM Buzdar not only committed religious offence but also hurting the sentiments of Muslims, he added.