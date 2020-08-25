PBC calls APC on Sept 17 on accountability laws

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has convened an all parties conference (APC) on September 17 to develop consensus on making changes to the national accountability laws, bringing drastic changes in the mode of procedure for appointment of judges in the superior judiciary as well as safeguarding the right to freedom of expression.

“We have finalised September 17 for the APC to be held in a local hotel in the federal capital and started contacting heads of all the political forces of the country,” PBC Vice Chairman Abid Saqi told this reporter on Monday.

He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had confirmed participation in the APC, while the heads of all the political parties were being contacted and hopefully they would ensure to attend the mega event.

Abid said the PML-N leadership had also been contacted and it is yet to be known if he or any other senior party leaders will attend the APC. “I have assigned the task to the office-bearers of Pakistan Bar Council for contacting the heads of the APC including JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq, Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-Mengal), Awami National Party (ANP) and others,” he said.

He said the APC would deliberate on the NAB law as it had been used for political victimisation. He said it was the need of the hour that all the stakeholders, including the political forces, human rights activists, as well as the media, should forge unity during the APC as a national cause.

He said the political forces would be taken into confidence while bringing drastic changes in the appointment process of judges in the superior judiciary, as the appointment of judges in the superior judiciary was not transparent.

He said as judges in the commission were in majority; the role of Parliamentary Committee had totally abolished, while importance is not given to the opinion of PBC representative. Similarly, he said apart from this, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issue would also be raised.