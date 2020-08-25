Asfand sues Shaukat Yousafzai for Rs150m damages

PESHAWAR: Additional Sessions Judge, Peshawar on Monday ordered to initiate one-sided damages case proceedings against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's PTI government spokesman Shaukat Yousafzai on behalf of ANP President Asfandyar Wali.

Shaukat Yousafzai failed to appear before the court and so, one-sided proceedings was ordered to be initiated. ANP President Asfandyar Wali filed Rs150 million damages petition against Shaukat Yousafzai saying that KP government spokesman had levelled serious allegations against him after opposition’s meeting on July 15, 2020. He maintained that the allegations levelled by Shaukat Yousafzai had seriously damaged and tarnished his and his party’s image.