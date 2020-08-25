FBR for early clearance of perishable goods consignments

ISLAMABAD: In another Trade Facilitation Initiative, FBR has issued instructions to all field formations of Pakistan Customs to ensure expeditious clearance of imports & exports consignments of perishable goods. The Chief Collectors have been directed to monitor the clearance of perishable goods on daily basis and resolve the issues of the importers/exporters on priority. Furthermore, the Chief Collectors have been advised to point out the reasons of delay in clearance of perishable goods including the issues on account of NOCs by other organisations such as Department of Plant Protection etc. so that these organisations can also be approached to facilitate trade & industry.