Wheat sector: CCP to issue policy note on steps hampering competitive environment

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has decided to issue a policy note to the government, highlighting major concerns that distorts competitive environment related to wheat sector in Pakistan.

“The CCP will soon issue policy note to the government raising its concerns related to different measures that hampers competitive environment for wheat sector in the country,” top official sources confirmed to The News here on Monday.

The looming wheat crisis had forced the government to import wheat of 200,000 tons through public sector Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP). The private sector is already importing wheat and first consignment is expected to reach the country this week.

According to official statement issued here, the CCP held a consultative meeting with the key stakeholders to discuss the competition distortions and consumer protection issues in the wheat sector of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Secretary National Food Security & Research (NFS&R) Omar Hamid Khan who was accompanied by his team, CCP Chairperson Rahat Kaunain Hassan, Member Cartel & Trade Abuse Shaista Bano Gilani, Member Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Dr Umar Farooq, Secretary Policy, Federal Board of Revenue Sajid Iqbal, CCP Secretary Noman Laiq, DG Shehzad Hussain, and Joint Director Cartel & Trade Abuse Qasim Khan.

The purpose of the meeting was to engage the stakeholders on the relevant issues and consult with them on the possible policy interventions to address competition distortions and collusive practices in the wheat sector. The meeting discussed a host of issues pertaining to the wheat sector and deliberated upon the likely solutions to the problems faced by the consumers.

It was decided in the meeting that NFS&R and the CCP will remain in close coordination and continue the policy dialogue to address the competition concerns and provide relief to the consumers through possible policy interventions.