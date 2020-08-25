Children over 12 should wear face masks to combat Covid, says WHO

LONDON: The WHO says children aged 12 and over should wear masks to help tackle the pandemic.

Masks should be worn when 1-metre distancing cannot be guaranteed and there is widespread transmission, it advised. It is the first time the WHO has issued guidance on masks for children and comes less than two weeks before pupils in England return to school.

Although a small number of schools - including James Gillespie’s high school in Edinburgh and Eaton Mill primary school in Milton Keynes - have said they will require children to wear masks, the government says that masks are “not recommended” for primary or secondary school children.

WHO stressed that more data was needed to better understand the role of children and adolescents in the transmission of the virus. Its guidance says ages six to 11 should wear masks on a risk-based approach. Factors such as transmission rates, the child’s ability to use the mask and adequate adult supervision should all be taken into account.