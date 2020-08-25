Mozambican newspaper HQs torched after leaking state documents

MAPUTO: The head office of an investigative newspaper in Mozambique that angered the government by leaking confidential documents has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack, its editor said on Monday.

The privately-owned Canal de Mocambique was sued by the state in June after publishing confidential contracts between the government and gas exploration companies operating in the restive northern region of Cabo Delgado. The leaked documents revealed plans to send troops to protect the firms from insurgents that have been wreaking havoc in the area since 2017.