Our drains runneth over

The city of lights, Karachi is facing a terrible situation after the monsoon spell. Instead of providing some relief in these unbearably hot summer days, the recent rains became a nightmare for people of Karachi. The weather experts had warned the authorities about the prevailing monsoon spell, but, unfortunately, the authorities didn’t take precautionary measures.

In many areas, the rainwater entered in residential houses, ruining furniture items and other things. Affected citizens cleaned their houses on their own. The authorities should take all necessary precautions to reduce the negative effects of urban flooding since more rains are predicted in the city this week. People should also avoid going out unnecessarily.

Sumaiya Khalid Waqas

Karachi