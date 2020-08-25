Top seeds Pliskova, Kenin knocked out in NY

LONDON: Upsets marked the women’s Western & Southern Open in New York on Sunday, with top seed Karolina Pliskova and second seed Sofia Kenin knocked out in the second round.

With the top two seeds having had byes into the last 32, Czech Pliskova was toppled 7-5 6-4 by world No 41 Russian Veronika Kudermetova, while Kenin fell 6-1 7-6 (7) to French 30-year-old Alize Cornet, ranked 60th in the world.

In a torrid two-setter lasting an hour and 45 minutes, Pliskova led 4-1 in the first set before her 23-year-old opponent fought back.Pliskova was in front in most departments but struggled to hold serve. While she saved 10 break points, Kudermetova needed only to save one, while crucially breaking her higher ranked opponent three times.

In a match just two minutes shorter, Kenin was slow out of the blocks against Cornet, who broke the American in two of her three service games in the first set.Kenin, the reigning Australian Open champion, fought back in a gripping second set in which each player broke the other’s serve three times, but ultimately succumbed in a tense tie-breaker, in which Cornet bounced out to a 4-1 lead before converting her fourth match point.

In another surprise result, 10th-seed Czech Marketa Vondrousova lost her first round match to 67th-ranked German 32-year-old Laura Siegemund, 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-4.Also in the first round, 12th seed Anett Kontaveit prevailed 6-3 6-1 over Daria Kasatkina, while 14th-seeded Belgian Elise Mertens downed Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson 6-0 6-2.