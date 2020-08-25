NAB arrests Sindh LG secretary for illegal land allotment

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Local Government (LG) Secretary Roshan Ali Sheikh in illegal land allotment case after the Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected his bail plea on Monday.

During the hearing, Justice Muhammad Karim Khan Agha remarked that the LG secretary and nine others were involved in illegal land allotment and misused their powers as government employees, which inflicted heavy loss to the national exchequer.

The judge refused to conduct further proceedings on the bail petitions filed by the accused, and directed the authorities to arrest the LG secretary.

Following the orders a five-member team of the NAB arrived at the court and took into custody Sheikh who avoided the arrest for four hours by not coming out of the courtroom. It is to be mentioned here that Sheikh had requested the court to delay his NAB custody in the case for seven days.