Raab to visit Israel, Occupied Palestinian Territories

LONDON: Dominic Raab will visit Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories this week to urge a renewed dialogue between the two governments and movement towards a two-state solution, it has been confirmed.

The Foreign Secretary will meet with both the Israeli and Palestinian leaders and emphasise the UK’s commitment to Israel’s security and the need for a negotiated two-state solution to realise justice and security for both Israelis and Palestinians, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said.

Raab is also expected to stress the need for a resumption of Israeli-Palestinian dialogue and wider cooperation on development, trade and coronavirus. The FCO said while the UK “does not underestimate the challenges to reaching a negotiated two-state solution”, Raab’s visit will “affirm Britain’s willingness to help facilitate a return to Israeli-Palestinian dialogue”.

His visit follows the normalisation of UAE-Israeli relations and the suspension of Israeli annexation plans of the West Bank, a move the UK government welcomed as a boost for peace in the region. Raab said: “The UK remains committed to Israel’s security and stability, and the recent normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE was an important moment for the region.

“Israel’s suspension of annexation is an essential step towards a more peaceful Middle East. It is important to build on this new dynamic, and ultimately only the government of Israel and the Palestinian Authority can negotiate the two-state solution required to secure lasting peace.”

In Israel, the Foreign Secretary will meet his counterpart, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, hold bilateral talks with Minister of Defence and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, in Ramallah, Raab will meet the Palestinian leadership, President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and call on the Palestinians to resume co-operation with Israel and pursue direct negotiations, as a step towards a negotiated two-state solution and a viable, sovereign Palestinian state.