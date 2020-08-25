Pakistan’s economy on right track: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday Pakistan’s economy was on right track with significant achievements in exports sector and foreign remittances, as current account balance hit a surplus of $424 million in July this year.

“This strong turnaround is a result of continuing recovery in exports, which rose 20 per cent compared to June 2020, and record remittances,” he said in a tweet. “MashaAllah, Pakistan’s economy is on the right track,” he tweeted.

He mentioned that current account balance posted deficit of $613 million in July 2019 and a deficit of $100 million in June 2020. In July 2020, current account balance swung upwards to a surplus of $424 million, he added.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), this was the fourth monthly surplus since last October and a significant improvement on the deficit of $613 million in the same month last year. It added that the strong turnaround was due to a continued recovery in exports and record high remittances with support from administrative initiatives by the SBP and the government. “Exports sustained strong recovery, with m/m growth of further 19.7 per cent in July on top of 25.5 per cent in June,” the central bank said. Last week the Prime Minister announced that the country had recorded its highest-ever remittances from overseas Pakistanis in July 2020, reaching $2,768 million. On Twitter, Khan had shared the statistics, calling it “more good news” for Pakistan’s economy.

“Remittances from overseas Pakistanis reached $2,768 million in July 2020, highest ever amount in one month in the history of Pakistan. This is 12.2 per cent increase over June 2020 and 36.5 per cent increase over July 2019,” he had written. Talking to a Chinese business delegation which called on him on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan accorded great importance to strengthening its relations with China as both countries had shared destiny. He said strengthening business-to-business ties between the peoples of the two countries was a foremost priority.

Khan was talking to a delegation of 10 leading Chinese companies, undertaking business ventures in vital sectors including energy, communications, agriculture, science and technology, financial sector and industry, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The Prime Minister assured the Chinese investors that his government would accord the highest priority to the provision of every possible facilitation to Chinese investors. He also asked the Chinese business houses to establish their regional offices in Pakistan.