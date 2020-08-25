Briefing arranged in Nowshera on security

NOWSHERA: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mardan Range, Sher Akbar Khan, on Monday visited imambargah Anjuman-e-Jafaria in Risalpur and Nowshera and checked security arrangements for the Muharram. District Police Officer Najmul Hasnain briefed the DIG about the security steps taken for the imambargahs and routes of the mourning processions in the district. He was told that all the available resources were being utilized by the police to ensure peaceful environment during Muharram.

The DPO said that cops were performing duties devotedly outside imambargahs and on the routes of mourning processions while backup teams were ready for quick action to avert any untoward incident.