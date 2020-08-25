Muharram security steps for Orakzai enlisted

KALAYA: Six out of the 80 imambargahs were declared most sensitive, 10 sensitive and 64 normal in Orakzai while dividing the district into 19 sectors for failsafe security during Muharram. Briefing media persons, District Police Officer Nisar Ahmad Khan said that 1923 personnel of the district police along with 27 bomb disposal unities, five platoons of Frontier Constabulary, six wings of Orakzai Scouts and 4,000 security men would perform duties at imambargahs, mourning processions and check-posts on various roads of the district to ensure peace during Muharram. The district administration, he said, had established 26 additional check-posts while flag marches were being conducted in lower and upper parts of Orakzai. The official added that CCTV cameras had also been installed at the routes of mourning processions besides deploying police and other security men in civvies at imambargahs to keep a vigil on the saboteurs and lawbreakers.