Tue Aug 25, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2020

Two outlaws nabbed

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
August 25, 2020

LAKKI MARWAT: The police arrested two outlaws in separate raids in the limits of Tajori Police Station on Monday, police said.They said that the police launched search and strike operation in the area and arrested an outlaw identified as Asfar Khan, a resident of Landi Hakeem Khan. He had been wanted to the police in a murder case since 1998. They said the police raided a hideout and arrested another criminal identified as Gulzar who had killed a man a few years ago. Firearms were seized from both the outlaws.

