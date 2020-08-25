Nanbais across Hazara division go on strike

MANSEHRA: Nanbais across Hazara division on Monday went on a strike on Monday to demand an increase in the price of roti.

“We had given an ultimatum earlier to the district administrations in Hazara division to enhance the price of a roti in accordance with the increase in the prices of various essential commodities but they didn’t pay heed to our demand,” Sadar Zaheer Hussain, the president of Hazara Nanbais Association, told a news conference here.

Flanked by other officer-bearers of the association, he said the nanbais could not manage the financial affairs since the increase in wheat flour price. “Our shops would remain shut across Hazara division until our demand is met,” said Hussain. Speaking on the occasion patron-in-chief of the association, Sarfaraz Qureshi said that the price of 85kg wheat flour bag had increased by more than 30 percent but the administrations did not increase the roti price.

“The millers have been filling less flour, at least 5kg, in an 85kg flour sack, but district administrations have miserably failed to check this fraud against us and other buyers,” he added. The office-bearers of Hazara Nanbais Association appealed to the provincial Minister for Food Qalandar Lodhi to take notice of their demands. HARIPUR: Like other parts of Hazara division, the nanbais of Haripur observed shut-down for highlighting their demand for an increase in the price of roti.