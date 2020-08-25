SCCI seeks PoS system deferment

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to defer implementation of the Point of Sale (PoS) system for one year.

According to a press release, SCCI President Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz made the demand at a meeting with traders and retailers at the Chamber’s House here. He said the deferment of the PoS system would facilitate the business community as it was hit hard by the prolonged coronavirus lockdown. Maqsood Anwar said the FBR had instructed all tier-I retailers to integrate with its PoS system by August 31. The SCCI president said that business activities had been adversely affected due to the lockdown that caused huge financial losses to the business community.

He said the implementation of the PoS system was unfair under the prevailing circumstances, demanding its deferment for one year to give relief to the business community. Praising the issuance of refund payments to the business community, Maqsood Anwar asked the FBR to accelerate the release of refund payments to the rest of the businessmen.