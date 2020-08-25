Ex-district nazim, sister die of Covid-19

BATTAGRAM: Former district nazim Attaur Rahman Khan Tarand and his sister, who had died of coronavirus on Sunday, were laid to rest on Monday.

Attaur Rahman Tarand had contracted the viral disease before Eidul Azha and was under treatment at a private hospital in Islamabad since then. His medical test for the coronavirus reported negative a week ago but the virus had damaged his kidneys which led to his death. The Covid-19 had also infected the sister of the ex-nazim who was under treatment at a hospital as well. However, she breathed her last while struggling for life. She was the mother of Deputy District Health Officer, Battagram, Dr Gul Shahzad Khan. Funeral prayers for Attaur Rahman Tarand was held at Tarand at 3 pm while Namaza-e-Janaza for his sister was performed at Thakot at 6 pm. People from all walks of life attended their funeral prayers.

Former nazim Attaur Rahman was the nephew of ex-education minister Yousaf Khan Tarand and cousin of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand.