Registration starts for medical entrance test

PESHAWAR: After approval from Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and the provincial govt, Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, decided to start registration for Educational Testing & Evaluation Agency Medical Entrance Test 2020.

The test will be held simultaneously on Sunday, 20th September in 15 different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Swat, Chakdara, Timergara, Batkhela, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan. Test halls allotment will be made later, on the basis of registration. According to the schedule issued by the KMU Directorate of Admission, the registration for the test has been started from 24th of August while the last date for the registration is the 7th of September.

Scratch cards for registration amounting to Rs 3,000 will be available from 31 different branches of the MCB Bank throughout the province, including Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan. The candidates can register online for ETEA test from 24th August to 7th September 2020 by logging on to the http:// kmuadmissions.pk. It is worth mentioning that as per the PMDC regulations ETEA Medical Entrance Test shall comprise of a single question paper containing 200 MCQs divided into the four sections i.e Biology 80 per cent MCQs, Chemistry 60pc, Physics 40pc and English 20pc MCQs.

The duration of the test shall be 150 minutes and the total marks 200. There shall be no negative marking. The paper setting, the appointment of invigilation staff, marking and declaration of result is the sole mandate of ETEA.

The candidates were instructed to reach respective centres at least one hour before the commencement of the test on 20th September (by 07:30 am). The centres will be closed at 08:30 am on the test day. The students were directed to strictly follow government-introduced standard operating procedures for Covid-19 - wearing proper masks and the social distancing of 6ft at the entrance to the hall and during the examination.

According to the Directorate of admissions KMU, this test is also mandatory for those candidates seeking admission in KMU Allied Health Sciences undergraduate programs i.e. Doctor of Physical Therapy, BS Speech & Language Pathology, BS Occupational Therapy, BS Nursing and BS paramedics.