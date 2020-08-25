close
Tue Aug 25, 2020
August 25, 2020

Khushhali Microfinance Bank launches nation-wide tree plantation drive

Karachi

August 25, 2020

Islamabad: Khushhali Microfinance Bank, the leading microfinance bank of Pakistan, launched a nation-wide tree plantation drive entitled “Plant Khushhali” to help uplift the natural environment and work towards curbing climate change.

As part of the drive, KMBL employees across the country planted trees in their respective localities with saplings of guavas, jamun, and lokath fruits. A tree sapling was provided to all employees to plant in their homes or neighborhood parks to ensure their growth into fruit-bearing trees.

This constitutes to over 5,000 trees planted across Pakistan by KMBL volunteers themselves. KMBL President, Ghalib Nishtar said about the drive, “In view of increasing urbanization, it is the duty of responsible corporations to address environmental concerns by engaging in initiatives of this kind. We, at KMBL have actively adopted green and sustainable practices to help build an environmentally-conscious community all around and this plantation drive is a reflection of that”.***

