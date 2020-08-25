COVID-19 claims six more lives in Sindh

The coronavirus has claimed six more lives in Sindh over the last 24 hours, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday.

“As many as six more patients of the coronavirus lost their lives, taking the death toll to 2,373,” he said in his daily COVID-19 situation report.

He said 9,426 tests were conducted against which 172 new cases of COVID-19 emerged, which constituted a two per cent detection rate. So far, 962453 samples have been tested against which 128,456 positive cases have emerged, which comes to a 13 per cent overall detection rate.

“The number of patients who have died so far due to COVID-19 comes to 2,373 that constitutes a 1.8 percent death rate,” the chief minister said, adding that currently 3,902 patients were under treatment. Of them, 3,596 were said to be in home isolation, six at isolation centres and 300 at different hospitals.

The condition of 222 patients was stated to be critical, and 37 were shifted onto ventilator. Shah said that overnight 266 patients recovered and the number of patients who had recovered so far had reached 122,181, showing a 95 per cent recovery rate.

Of the 172 new cases, 76 were detected in Karachi: 29 in District South, 18 in District East, 12 in District Central, 10 in District Malir, five in District West and two in District Korangi. Hyderabad reported nine cases, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot eight each, Shaheed Benazirabad and Shikarpur six each, Ghotki five, Larkana and Sujawal four each, Jamshoro and Tando Allahayar three each, Jacobabad, Kambar and Khairpur two each, Badin, Naushehroferoze and Sanghar one each.