Long hours of gridlocks, power outages hit Karachi during another rain spell

Light to moderate rain started in different areas of Karachi on Monday evening under the influence of two monsoon systems that merged to cause heavy rains in southern Sindh. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rain for Karachi with some isolated heavy falls on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Two monsoon systems have merged over southern Sindh, and under their influence some areas of Karachi received moderate to heavy rain on Monday afternoon, while some cities of southern Sindh, including Mirpurkhas, and various areas of Tharparkar received heavy rains. We are expecting some good showers in Karachi from Monday night to Wednesday night with some heavy falls,” said Sardar Sarfaraz, Sindh’s chief meteorological officer.

The PMD in its national advisory issued on Monday evening also said that strong monsoon currents will continue to penetrate the country’s southern parts from Monday to Wednesday and the upper parts from Tuesday to Thursday.

Rain, wind and thunder showers with isolated heavy to very heavy falls under the influence of this system are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Mirpurkhas, Islamkot, Umerkot, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana from Monday to Wednesday, the advisory said.

Similarly, rain and thunder showers with isolated heavy falls were also forecast for Lasbela, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Zhob, Musakhel, Loralai, Kohlu and Sibbi on Monday and Tuesday. Widespread rain, wind and thunder showers with few heavy falls are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from Tuesday to Thursday.

The PMD further said that heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding or water logging in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta and Badin between Monday and Tuesday, while heavy downpour may generate flash flooding in hill torrents of Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbela during the period.

Some areas of Karachi, including Gulshan-e-Hadeed, received 70 millimetres of rain, while Landhi received 36mm on Monday evening, PMD officials, said adding that other areas of the city received around 1.5mm to 3.5mm of rain.

But the PMD officials warned that Karachi could receive at least one to two heavy falls between Monday night and Wednesday night or even by Thursday evening, saying that a heavy spell of rain could result in urban flooding and inundation of low-lying areas of the city.

On the other hand, several cities of southern Sindh, including Mithi and Mirpurkhas, received heavy rains from Monday afternoon. Until the filing of this report, Mithi had received 324mm of rain in 10 hours until Monday evening, followed by 300mm in Diplo, 241mm in Nagarparkar and 217mm in Islamkot, while other areas of the desert received 100mm to 150mm as the rain continued to fall.

Rain aftermath

Massive traffic jams and electricity outages were reported in different areas of the city after dark clouds descended over the city and then started raining shortly, adds our correspondent. Fearing a flood-like situation, most of the citizens making their way back to their homes opted for the Lyari Expressway, jamming it for several hours. The Merewether Clock Tower towards the Lyari Expressway was completely packed with vehicular traffic and it took no less than an hour to reach the Expressway from II Chundrigar Road.

Due to the accumulation of rainwater at Kathor River, traffic movement slowed down at the National Highway and the Super Highway. Meanwhile, extremely slow traffic movement was observed at MA Jinnah Road, Light House, Jama Cloth, Bolton Market, Gul Plaza, Hino Chowrangi, the Baloch Colony Flyover, Sher Shah Suri Road, Rashid Minhas Road and in other areas of the city.

It rained heavily in Landhi, Korangi, Khokhrapar, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and other areas of the city, following which power breakdowns were reported. The areas where power supply was disrupted included Surjani Town, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Golimar, DHA, Clifton, PECHS, Saadi Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, New Karachi, North Karachi, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Gulberg, Kharadar and Lyari.

Residents of these areas complained that due to prolonged power breakdowns, even their UPS and generators could not help them for long because USP batteries were discharged and generators ran out of petrol.

KE statement

According to a press statement from K-Electric, power supply remained uninterrupted in the major parts of the city. However, in a few low-lying areas, said the statement, power was suspended as a precautionary measure.

KE said that without proper drainage of rainwater, power supply in the low-lying areas could prove dangerous to the people. The power utility asked the citizens to keep a safe distance from the company’s installations during rainfall. KE advised the people to contact 118 in case of any emergency situation.