Pakistan’s bowling attack disappointing, says Akhtar

LAHORE: Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar criticised Pakistan’s bowling attack for its dismal performance in the series against England.

In a video on his YouTube channel, he said that the team was lacking in aggression. Akhtar, who refused to be part of the PCB’s National High Performance Centre and is seen overtaking the position of the chief selector, said there should be multiple strategies. “It is incorrect to have just one plan. We may not know what approach works for what player,” he added.

“I have seen the attitude of aggressive bowlers. They have the intent of taking wickets. I do not know what is being taught to the current bowlers of Pakistan. There is no method. Naseem Shah keeps on bowling at just one area. There were no slower balls or bouncers,” Akhtar said.

“I don’t know why there is a lack of aggression, we are not net bowlers, and we are playing Test matchesm,” he said. Akhtar said that Pakistan looked like an ordinary team in the third Test. “Our players do not understand that when you do not have the right mindset, you can’t succeed. Pakistan looked a very ordinary team, the way we are playing, it looks like we will face our biggest defeat on foreign soil since 2006,” he stated. “It is a very embarrassing performance from Pakistan. I was very hopeful of our side performing well in the series. But Pakistan is looking like a club team,” he added.