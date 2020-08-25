Collingwood wears whites to carry drinks

SOUTHAMPTON: Former England captain Paul Collingwood had to wear England whites once again to take drinks to the English players during the fourth day’s play of the third Test against Pakistan.

The number of players in England’s bio-secure bubble has dwindled with the series nearing its end, and with James Bracey taking the field in place of the injured Ollie Pope, Collingwood, England’s limited-overs head coach for the Irelands series earlier this summer, was spotted on the England balcony in full kit, reported Wisden. Along with Mark Wood and Jack Leach, he could be tasked with running drinks.

His appearance might have a galvanising effect on England’s fielders, who dropped four catches in quick succession off James Anderson on the third evening and fourth morning. The former Durham player is considered one of England’s greatest-ever fielders, particularly renowned for his acrobatic catches at backward point.

Collingwood has been employed before as a sub-fielder by England outside of full internationals, including earlier this summer during the Team Morgan v Team Ali white-ball warm-up game. He also fielded during a tour game on England’s 2017/18 tour of Australia.