PCB chief likely to attend NA committee’s meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani and Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan are likely to attend the meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) convened for August 31 to answer some tricky questions from the parliamentarians.

A well-placed source in the PCB told ‘The News’ that Mani is due to arrive in Pakistan before Friday after availing his yearly leave. “We take the parliamentarians in high esteem as Mani will be flying especially from the UK to attend the meeting. Earlier, he was expected to extend his stay abroad but since the National Assembly’s body has especially asked for his presence, he will be there in the meeting,” a PCB official said.

He added that the PCB officials would be well-prepared to answer all the questions regarding annual income, expenditures and salaries of the PCB employees. During the previous meeting. MNA Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto had submitted the questions and the PCB chief was supposed to answer.

It has also been learnt that the PCB would finalise shortly the formation of ad-hoc setup of the provincial associations as the PCB’s new constitution ensures announcement of the provincial associations’ setup as one of its priorities.

However, after a wait of one year there has been no announcement in this regard. It is the board that is making all the decisions of all the six associations since August 19, 2019. Now there are good chances of finalising the ad-hoc setups within next few days.