Swiss lift immunityon ex-legal chief probing FIFA corruption

GENEVA: Switzerland’s Parliament on Monday lifted immunity on the country’s former top prosecutor who had been in charge of the probe into the towering corruption scandal within FIFA, opening the door for criminal proceedings.

Michael Lauber, who last month resigned from his job, is suspected of collusion with the governing body’s president Gianni Infantino after a series of alleged informal meetings between the pair in 2016 and 2017.

Lauber denies the claim but resigned in July and will officially leave his position on August 31. The immunity committee of Switzerland’s lower house made the decision by underlining that the facts against Lauber have “a direct relationship with his duties and official activity”.

There was deemed to be an “abuse of authority, the violation of official secrecy, the blocking of criminal action”. Since July 30 Infantino has been the subject of criminal proceedings and holds no immunity.