NHPC coaches told not to express views on social media

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has directed all the newly-appointed coaches not to use social media for any kind of statement or views. The board has particularly asked the new coaches of the National High-Performance Center (NHPC) to stop operating their YouTube channels, it was learnt here on Monday.

Sources revealed that PCB told the new coaches that under their contractual obligations they must not give their views either on mainstream or social media. They must get prior permission for giving interviews as per the policy.

It is pertinent to mention here that a statement from Saqlain Mushtaq, Head of International Player Development, appeared on a YouTube channel four days ago. The PCB has said anybody who violated the policy would face legal action.

It must be noted that PCB has recently appointed Mohammad Yousuf, Atiq-uz-Zaman and Mohammad Zahid as NHPC coaches. Abdul Razzaq, Basit Ali, Faisal Iqbal and Shahid Anwar have been included in regional coaching panel.